Broncos to sign Elliott Fry

  
Published May 31, 2023 09:32 AM

The Broncos had a handful of kickers in for a workout after releasing Brandon McManus last week and they are set to sign one of them.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will sign Elliott Fry to their 90-man roster. They also had former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher and Parker White in for tryouts.

Fry’s first professional work came in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and he has since spent time with the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers, Bengals, Jaguars, and Chargers. Fry appeared in one game each for the Falcons, Bengals, and Chiefs and made 5-of-6 field goals and 5-of-7 extra points in those appearances.

Fry will become the only kicker on the Broncos roster, but that could change if the team wants to stage a more extended competition this summer.