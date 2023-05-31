Broncos waive Tyreik McAllister

When the Broncos signed kicker Elliott Fry on Wednesday, they needed to make a corresponding move to add him to the 90-man roster.

We now know what that move is.

Denver announced the club has waived running back Tyreik McAllister.

The Broncos had waived and re-signed McAllister earlier this month.

He had spent part of the 2022 season on the Broncos’ practice squad after spending the offseason competing with Denver.

The running back tallied 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns on 143 carries during his final college season at Charleston.