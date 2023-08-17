Broncos want 20-24 plays for starters, 3-4 carries for Javonte Williams this week

Broncos head coach Sean Payton laid out his plans for playing starters in the team’s second playoff game during his Thursday press conference.

Payton said that he wants to see the team’s starters play around 20-24 snaps against the 49ers on Saturday. The starting offense, including quarterback Russell Wilson, played 20 snaps in the preseason opener while most of the defensive starters played in the neighborhood of 10-15 snaps.

Running back Javonte Williams was not among the offensive regulars to play last week, but Payton said earlier this week that the third-year back will play against the 49ers. On Thursday, Payton said he’d like to see Williams play 10-12 snaps and carry the ball three or four times in his first game action since last year’s knee injury.

The Broncos wrap up their preseason schedule at home against the Rams on August 26.