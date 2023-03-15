 Skip navigation
Browns announce Dalvin Tomlinson signing

  
Published March 15, 2023 01:27 PM
March 15, 2023 12:51 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why the Denver Broncos have been one of the best teams in free agency in terms of filling positions of need, including adding Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

The Browns made an early splash in free agency when they agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the signing became official after the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a four-year, $57 million deal for Tomlinson that includes practical guarantees of $27.5 million. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Tomlinson “a productive force in the middle of the defense” in the team’s release announcing the signing.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound,” Tomlinson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You’re going to get everything I have, Cleveland. Let’s go be great.”

Tomlinson joins Ogbo Okoronkwo as new additions to the front seven in Cleveland.