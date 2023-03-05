 Skip navigation
Browns could make a run at Brandon Graham

  
Defensive end Brandon Graham has spent 13 years with the Eagles, his entire NFL career. There’s a chance that will be ending.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that several teams are interested in the free-agent-to-be pass rusher, including the Browns .

Cleveland makes plenty of sense, given that former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz now runs the defense there. Graham made the biggest play of his career on Schwartz’s watch, a Super Bowl-sealing strip sack of Tom Brady.

The Eagles made Graham a first-round pick in 2010. It’s almost as hard to envision him in another uniform as it was to see Brady playing for the Buccaneers.

But as the Eagles deal with 20 looming free agents and a massive deal for quarterback Jalen Hurts, some tough decisions will have to be made. Parting with one of the heroes of Super Bowl LII could be one of them.