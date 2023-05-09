Browns cut Ben Stille

The Browns dropped a defensive lineman from their roster on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has waived defensive tackle Ben Stille.

Stille joined the team last November when the Browns signed him off of the Dolphins practice squad. He had three tackles in six appearances with the Browns and he also made a pair of tackles in his lone regular season action with Miami.

The Browns have several new faces at defensive tackle this year. They signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst as free agents before they drafted Siaki Ika in the third round last month. Jordan Elliott, Perrion Winfrey, and Tommy Togiai are back from last year’s group.