Browns DT Perrion Winfrey faces misdemeanor assault charge

  
Published April 12, 2023 09:44 AM
April 11, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Browns must focus on in the draft, despite not having a first- or second-round pick, from weapons around Deshaun Watson to defense and more.

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Harris County, Texas on Monday night.

Court records show that Winfrey has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Those records say Winfrey is accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

A Browns spokesperson told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the team is aware of the situation and gathering more information.

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick last year and he appeared in 13 games during his rookie season with the Browns. He finished the year with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half-sack, and two passes defensed.