Browns fear Michael Woods tore Achilles during offseason workout

  
Published April 4, 2023 06:13 AM
The Browns may have been dealt a blow to their receivers’ room before the offseason program even begins.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Cleveland fears Michael Woods tore his Achilles while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas. Tests are being reviewed to confirm the diagnosis.

Woods is entering his second season after the Browns selected him in the sixth round of last year’s draft. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, playing 155 offensive snaps and 85 special teams snaps. Woods caught five passes for 45 yards.

The Browns recently traded for Elijah Moore to bolster its receiving corps. The club also has Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as its front-line receivers along with tight end David Njoku.

Cleveland’s first two picks in this month’s draft come at No. 74 and No. 98 overall in the third round.