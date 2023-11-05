Browns LT Jedrick Wills out with knee injury, Cleveland leads 20-0

The Browns have lost their left tackle for at least the rest of Sunday and potentially much longer.

Jedrick Wills was carted off the field with an air cast over his right leg and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

A first-round pick in 2020, Wills had played every one of Cleveland’s offensive snaps this season entering Sunday’s game.

The Browns have also lost receiver Marquise Goodwin, who has been ruled out after going for a concussion check.

Cleveland scored its second touchdown of the day after rookie quarterback Clayton Tune was strip-sacked in the third quarter deep in Arizona territory. Quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with tight end David Njoku for a 5-yard score to cash in what was just an 11-yard possession, giving the Browns a 20-0 lead.