Browns open practice window for S Juan Thornhill
Published October 16, 2024 11:39 AM
The Browns are getting healthier in their secondary.
Cleveland announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for safety Juan Thornhill.
Thornhill was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys. He had nine tackles in that contest.
Thornhill signed with the Browns last year after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He started 11 games for Cleveland in 2023.