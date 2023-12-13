Browns place Grant Delpit on IR

The Browns have more injury issues to deal with.

Safety Grant Delpit has been placed on injured reserve with the groin issue he suffered in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

But according to multiple reports, there is hope Delpit can return for the postseason. At 8-5, the Browns are the AFC’s current No. 5 seed.

Delpit just signed a three-year extension with Cleveland.

As a corresponding move, the Browns signed veteran safety Duron Harmon to the 53-man roster off of their practice squad.

Harmon appeared in three games for the Bears earlier this season before he was released on Nov. 8. He signed with Cleveland’s practice squad on Nov. 22.

Additionally, the Browns signed offensive tackle Joey Fisher to the practice squad.