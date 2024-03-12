Browns re-sign Michael Dunn

Michael Dunn will be back in the offensive line mix for the Browns in 2024.

Dunn’s agent David Canter announced that his client has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Dunn spent time with the Rams, Jaguars, and Dolphins as well as in the AAF before joining the Browns in 2020. He made his NFL regular season debut that year and has appeared in 40 games for the AFC North team over the last four seasons. He’s started six of those games and has seen time at both guard and tackle.

The Browns have their starting linemen under contract for 2024 and Dunn’s return means they’ll be keeping at least some of their depth in place as well.