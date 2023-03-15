 Skip navigation
Browns release Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson

  
Published March 15, 2023 01:51 PM
The Browns officially parted ways with a pair of veteran defensive players on Wednesday.

The team announced the release of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson. Both moves were expected and were designated as post-June 1 moves in order to spread the cap hit out over 2024 as well.

Clowney was not under contract for the 2023 season, but had voidable years in his contract and Wednesday’s move was a procedural one due to the cap implications. He was sent home from practice during the final week of the regular season and benched for the regular season finale.

Clowney had 65 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in two seasons with the Browns.

Johnson’s release was reported some time ago and the team confirmed he would be let go at the start of the new league year while they were at the the Scouting Combine.