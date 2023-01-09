 Skip navigation
Browns request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2023 08:05 AM
January 9, 2023 09:17 AM
The Texans wasted no time firing Lovie Smith after his first season in charge, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons have no idea what the plan is in Houston.

Another candidate has emerged in the Browns’ search for a new defensive coordinator.

Cleveland put in a request to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to multiple reports.

Mike Tomlin essentially confirmed that news during his Monday press conference, though Tomlin did not disclose the team who requested to interview Flores.

Flores compiled a 24-25 record in his three seasons as the Dolphins head coach before he was fired last January. Flores then filed a lawsuit against the league and several teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices. Nevertheless, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers hired Flores in mid-February.

The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday. The club has also reportedly requested to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.