MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Browns request to interview Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2023 06:50 AM
January 9, 2023 09:15 AM
Bill Belichick offered tepid-at-best praise of Mac Jones after the Patriots' season finale, causing Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to wonder if the QB isn't long for New England.

The Browns are looking at someone with the Patriots to potentially fill a key role on their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has requested to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator.

Mayo’s title was inside linebackers coach for his first three seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff before that shifted to linebackers coach in 2022.

Before transitioning to coaching, Mayo, 36, played 103 games for the Patriots with 93 stats from 2008-2015. He was the AP defensive rookie of the year after New England selected him at No. 10 overall. He twice was named a Pro Bowler and was also a first-team All-Pro in 2010.

Mayo also received some interest for head coaching interviews last year before returning to the Patriots’ staff.

Cleveland announced the firing of former defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning.