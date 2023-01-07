 Skip navigation
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out

  
When the Browns sent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday, his status for Sunday’s season finale against Pittsburgh was unclear.

Now the team has figured that out.

Cleveland announced on Saturday that Clowney has been ruled out for the contest.

Clowney made some pointed comments about the Browns and their coaching staff, which is why he was sent home and now won’t play. Star defensive end Myles Garrett borrowed a line from the coach of his team’s opponent this week when discussing Clowney on Friday, saying the Browns want “volunteers not hostages .”

The No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney has spent the last two years with the Browns. In 2022, he’s recorded 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits in 12 games.

Cleveland has also elevated linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest.