Browns say they had no choice but to severe ties with Bernie Kosar after he violated NFL rules

The Browns severed ties with Bernie Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers.

On Sunday morning, Kosar tweeted that his “services are no longer desired or needed” on the team’s pregame radio show.

The Browns released a statement after Sunday’s game.

“Earlier this week, we notified Bernie that per league policy we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game,” the Browns wrote, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We understand what Bernie means to his community and our history but as a team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”