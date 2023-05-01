Browns sign Joseph Charlton

The Browns have added a familiar face to their roster.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the club has signed punter Joseph Charlton.

Charlton spent the 2022 offseason program and training cap with the Browns last year. He was waived in August.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers in 2020. That season, he averaged 46.3 yards per punt and 40.8 net yards with 21 punts downed inside the 20.

Charlton then played five games for Carolina in 2021 before he was released. He appeared in one game for Jacksonville and also spent time with Kansas City that year.