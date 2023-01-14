Browns to interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator Saturday

The Eagles are off this weekend and one of their assistants will be spending some time on Saturday talking to the Browns.

The Browns announced that Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for their defensive coordinator position. Wilson joins Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores as candidates who have interviewed with the team.

Wilson joined the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and got the coordinator title this season. He held the same titles with the Jets during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Wilson was also the Jets’ defensive backs coach in 2017 and 2018 and he spent his first five seasons in the NFL as an assistant with the Rams.