Browns use 15-play opening drive to take 7-0 lead over Raiders

  
Published September 29, 2024 04:46 PM

The Browns have started off their time in Las Vegas on the right foot.

Cleveland used a 15-play opening drive to take 9:22 off the clock, finishing with a Deshaun Watson 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart.

The Browns converted three third downs on the possession, as Watson went 8-of-8 for 40 yards. He also had a 7-yard rush.

The Raiders are playing without star edge rusher Maxx Crosby and star receiver Davante Adams, as both are dealing with an injury.