Browns waive Roderick Perry II, Storey Jackson

The Browns dropped a pair of players from the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. The moves come after this weekend’s rookie minicamp and they open up roster spots that could go to tryout players from those sessions, but no corresponding moves have been announced at the moment.

Jackson signed to the Browns practice squad late last season. He played 15 special teams snaps in his lone appearance with the team.

Perry shuttled between the active roster and practice squad last season. He made two tackles in two regular season games.