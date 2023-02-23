 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bruce Arians cites Tom Brady’s issues are basis for Bucs’ 2022 struggles

  
Published February 23, 2023 03:07 PM
nbc_pft_bucshirecanales_230217
February 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.

Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season.

Recently appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians cited injuries to key players (center Ryan Jensen, pass rusher Shaq Barrett) and the fact that the team’s most important player had, as Brady said himself, “a lot of shit going on .”

“Tom wasn’t himself, you know, with all the things that were going on,” Arians told Eisen. “And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn’t the real Tom Brady out there.”

Currently, not the real Tom Brady is the last of Tom Brady that we’ll see. Whether that’s actually the case depends on whether he eventually changes his mind about not playing in 2023.

As the dust settles on what will have been Brady’s last year, maybe he’ll ultimately decide that he doesn’t want that season to be his last one.