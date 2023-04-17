Bryan Bresee, Broderick Jones visit Steelers

The Steelers are wrapping up their pre-draft visits this week and a pair of potential first-round picks are meeting with the team on Monday.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and tackle Broderick Jones are in Pittsburgh.

Bresee returned from a 2021 torn ACL to record 15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed in 10 games for Clemson last season. Jones started at left tackle for Georgia during their back-to-back national championship runs in 2021 and 2022.

The Steelers hold the 17th overall pick in the draft and they also have the 32nd overall selection thanks to last year’s trade that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears.