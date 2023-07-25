Bryce Young: I can’t control expectations, can control getting better every day

Being selected with the first overall pick of the draft comes with high expectations, but Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is doing his best to focus on other things as he heads into his first training camp.

Young steadily took on more of the first-team work over the course of the team’s offseason program, which sets him on the path to be named the starter ahead of veteran Andy Dalton at some point this summer. Once that happens, the pressure will be on for Young to show that he was the right choice to steer the franchise into the future.

Young said on Tuesday that “lofty expectations aren’t something new” after playing at Alabama and that those experiences have taught him to focus on himself rather than what others are saying.

“What people think and whatever other people on the outside’s expectations [are], again, I’m grateful for anyone who has an opinion; that means they care about the team, and they’re invested,” Young said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “It means a lot for us, for all the people that are invested in us and as an organization, but the only real standards that I go by are the ones that we set as a team. And that’s to push each other, push ourselves every day to get better and grow as much as we can. The stuff that happens outside of that isn’t stuff that I put focus on or put my energy toward. It’s stuff I can’t control. But what I can control is trying to hold myself to that standard that we set internally in the building — and that’s trying to get better every day.”

If Young is able to make that kind of consistent improvement, chances are good that he’ll be starting against the Falcons in Week One.