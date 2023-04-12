 Skip navigation
Bryce Young is the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, again

  
Published April 12, 2023
April 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

The betting markets have done a 360 on Bryce Young.

The Alabama quarterback was the favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft before the Panthers traded up to No. 1 last month. Then, it flipped to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Now, it’s back to where it started.

Via BetMGM, Young has gone from -190 on February 20 to +300 on March 13 to -300 currently.

Stroud, in contrast, has flip-flopped from +400 to -300 to +210.

Meanwhile, two other quarterbacks have plummeted. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was +500 a month ago. Now, he’s at +2000. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has fallen from +1400 to +5000.

It’s consistent with the news that continues to trickle out of Charlotte. And, as Chris Simms astutely pointed out on Tuesday’s PFT Live, the Panthers likely are doing it in order to get the fans prepared for what’s coming. That the presumption that the pick will be Stroud should be shifted to Young.

We’ll find out in 15 days. For now, though, it’s looking more and more like Young will be the pick of the Panthers.