Bryce Young not concerned about limitations from ankle injury this weekend

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday and it looks like he will be back in the lineup against the Vikings this Sunday.

Young missed one game with an ankle injury and said he’s “not really” concerned about having any limitations as a result of the issue this week. He also said he was not pushing himself to get back faster in order to push back at anyone who thought his size would lead to durability issues at the professional level.

“It doesn’t drive me at all,’' Young said, via David Newton ESPN.com. “Good or bad, what people are going to say is out of my control. People are gonna have opinions. The beauty of sports we can have conversations and people are passionate and care and express that.’'

Sunday’s game pits a pair of 0-3 teams against one another and a win for Carolina would be a good sign that Young’s growing more comfortable with what it takes to thrive in the NFL.