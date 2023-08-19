Bryce Young plays two series, leads Panthers to FG

The Panthers offensive line wasn’t much better than last week, but quarterback Bryce Young got hit less Friday night. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s sack was the only time Young was hit in two series, but the No. 1 overall pick still found himself running for his life.

He played two series, into the second half, leaving with a three-and-out and a 15-play field goal drive before calling it a night.

Young finished 3-of-6 for 35 yards and had one rush for 1 yard.

He drove the Panthers on a 62-yard drive that held promise of a touchdown. But Thibodeaux’s sack was followed by a delay of game and then a holding penalty on Chandler Zavala, leaving Carolina with a third-and-31 at the Giants 32. Young completed a 13-yard pass to DJ Chark, and Matthew Wright kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Veteran Andy Dalton did not dress, so Matt Corral replaced Young in the second quarter.