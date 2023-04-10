Bryce Young set to visit Panthers Tuesday

Last week brought speculation that the Panthers are moving toward making former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young the first overall pick in the draft later this month and a step toward making that a reality will reportedly take place this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Young will visit the Panthers on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting won’t be the first between the team and Young. There was a dinner involving Young and the Panthers contingent that traveled to his Pro Day workout last month.

Carolina was also well represented at the Pro Days for C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. All those prospects are also expected to meet with the team as the Panthers work toward a final decision with the top pick.