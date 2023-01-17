 Skip navigation
Top News

Bryce Young the betting favorite to be first overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 17, 2023 10:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why a mid-to-late first-round pick is a small price to pay for a team to scoop up Sean Payton as head coach for next season.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the clear favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Young as a -125 favorite to be the first player to hear his name called on April 27.

Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have been co-favorites to go first overall since the opening odds for the 2023 draft were released shortly after the 2022 draft ended. But now Young has moved ahead of Stroud, who is second at +200.

The next three players on the board are Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson at +700, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at +800 and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at +800.

If a quarterback-needy team had the first overall pick, Anderson and Carter would be extreme long shots. But with the Bears owning the first pick, and seemingly committed to quarterback Justin Fields, that opens the door to Chicago passing on the quarterbacks and taking Anderson or Carter. That two quarterbacks are 1-2 in the betting odds suggests that most bettors think the Bears will trade the first overall pick to a team that drafts Young or Stroud.

The only other players with odds lower than 100/1 are Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey at 20/1 and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at 80/1.