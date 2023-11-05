Bryce Young throws pick six, Colts lead 20-3 at halftime

Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggled in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Colts, tossing a pick six on his last throw of the second quarter to give Indianapolis a 20-3 lead at the break.

Young was looking for running back Chuba Hubbard on the right side, but cornerback Kenny Moore picked off the pass and ran it back 49 yards to the house.

Young ended the first two quarters 7-of-14 for 35 yards. The Panthers managed just five first downs with 62 total yards, averaging just 2.1 yards per play.

On the other side, the Colts scored first with Matt Gay’s 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter and then the team put up seven with running back Jonathan Taylor’s 10-yard touchdown catch. Gay added a 57-yard field goal late in the second quarter to put Indianapolis back up by 10.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was 12-of-17 for 97 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Michael Pittman has caught all five of his targets for 46 yards. Taylor has 41 yards on 11 carries plus five catches for 22 yards.

Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson is out with a concussion.

Colts receiver Josh Downs is questionable to return with a knee injury. He was limited in two days of practice this week with a knee issue.

The Colts will receive the second-half kickoff.