Bryce Young to visit with Texans this week

  
Published April 11, 2023 06:46 AM
April 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

While it’s looking more and more like Bryce Young will be the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick in this month’s draft, teams are still doing their due diligence on the former Alabama quarterback.

To that end, Young will visit with the Texans this week, according to a Tuesday report by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, is not likely to slip past Houston at No. 2 overall if he does not go to Carolina at No. 1. He is visiting with the Panthers on Tuesday.

While he’s expected to come off the board within the first two picks, Young has had other pre-draft meetings with teams this month, including time spent with the Colts and Raiders.

Houston notably met with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud last week .

The first round of this year’s NFL Draft starts in just over two weeks on Thursday, April 27.