Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday

  
Published April 12, 2023 02:53 PM
April 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

Some recent speculation has the Texans passing on a quarterback if the one they want isn’t there when they draft second overall. So which one do they want?

The Texans are doing their due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday meeting with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Signs point to the Panthers selecting Young with the No. 1 overall choice, which would leave the Texans to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or pick a player at a different position.

It would seem unlikely the Texans would go into DeMeco Ryans’ first season with Davis Mills and Case Keenum as the options at the position. But the Texans also hold the 12th overall selection.

Stroud visited with the Texans last week.

The first round of this year’s NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27.