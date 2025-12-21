 Skip navigation
Bryce Young’s second TD pass has Panthers back up on Bucs

  
Published December 21, 2025 03:10 PM

The Buccaneers moved back into the lead on their first possession of the third quarter, but they weren’t on top for long.

Bryce Young wriggled away from pressure on a third down and stayed alive long enough to flip a six-yard pass to a wide-open Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone. The tight end’s score made it 20-17 with eight seconds to play in the third quarter.

It wasn’t the only time that Young used his legs on the drive. He had three runs for 21 yards to go with a pair of passes to rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan as the Panthers moved 65 yards in 11 plays.

The Bucs will have to answer or the Panthers will move into Week 17 with the inside track on the division title in the NFC South.