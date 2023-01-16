Buccaneers activate Ryan Jensen for tonight’s game vs. Cowboys

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who missed the entire regular season with a knee injury, is set to play tonight against the Cowboys.

Jensen has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced.

That likely means Jensen will be the Bucs’ starting center tonight, as he was for every game from 2018 through 2021. Last season he was chosen to the Pro Bowl, and his presence should be a big boost to the offensive line if he’s completely healthy.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday night that he thinks the team will be the healthiest it’s been all season in tonight’s game. The Bucs have been mostly quiet about how far along Jensen is in his recovery, but Brady has been working with him and sounds confident that he’s good to go.

The Bucs also waived linebacker J.J. Russell.