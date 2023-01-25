Buccaneers announce completed interview with Klint Kubiak for OC

The Buccaneers have officially gotten their search for a new offensive coordinator underway.

Tampa Bay announced on Wednesday that the club has completed an interview with Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak, the son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, just finished his first season with Denver. Before that, he was with the Vikings from 2019-2021, first as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then as its offensive coordinator.

The 2022 season was actually Kubiak’s second stint with the Broncos, as he was an offensive assistant from 2016-2018.

Kubiak, 35, is one candidate to replace Byron Leftwich, who was fired following Tampa Bay’s loss to Dallas in the wild-card round.