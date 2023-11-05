Buccaneers lead Texans 17-10 at halftime

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans have had a successful return to Texas thus far.

The Buccaneers lead the Texans 17-10 at halftime.

Mayfield is 10-of-12 for 119 yards and a touchdown, a 3-yard throw to tight end Cade Otton. Evans has two catches for 26 yards but also had an offensive pass interference penalty to negate a 41-yard reception.

Rachaad White had the Bucs’ other touchdown on a 1-yard run and has nine carries for 30 yards.

The Texans’ touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins. Stroud is 15-of-23 for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Dalton Schultz has four catches for 51 yards, but his fumble on the first drive led to a Buccaneers field goal.

The Texans were hit hard at safety in the first half with Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and M.J. Stewart (shoulder). They were ruled out.