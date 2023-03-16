Buccaneers make release of Leonard Fournette official
Published March 16, 2023 07:24 AM
nbc_pft_mayfiedltotb_230316
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Baker Mayfield will fit in Tampa Bay, given the QB reportedly is signing a one-year deal, and assess what he’s capable of accomplishing at this point in his career.
The Buccaneers have officially cut ties with running back Lenoard Fournette.
Tampa Bay released the running back after the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Fournette was not released with a post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit.
In 2022, Fournette recorded 668 yards on 189 carries, averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards with three touchdowns, bringing him up to 1,191 yards from scrimmage on the season.
Fournette, 28, will now seek his third NFL franchise. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette has twice rushed for 1,000 yards in his career.