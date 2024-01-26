Buccaneers plan to interview Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson is up for another offensive coordinator job.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Buccaneers plan to interview Johnson for their vacancy at OC after Dave Canales became the Panthers head coach on Thursday.

Johnson spent last season as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He was promoted to the position to replace Nick Sirianni after serving two seasons as quarterbacks coach. Philadelphia finished 2023 No. 7 in points scored and No. 8 in total yards.

But the unit was inconsistent, scoring fewer than 20 points in five of the last seven games, including the postseason loss to Tampa Bay.

Johnson has also interviewed for the Browns offensive coordinator vacancy.

Additionally, the Bucs are reportedly looking at Kellen Moore as another offensive coordinator candidate.