Buccaneers request offensive coordinator interview with Jerrod Johnson

The Buccaneers are taking a look at a candidate from the AFC South to be their next offensive coordinator after the departure of Dave Canales.

Tampa Bay has requested an interview with Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Johnson just completed his first year with the Texans, joining the team when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach. He helped lead rookie C.J. Stroud to a tremendous season, as the quarterback threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the league with 273.9 yards per game and an interception rate of just 1.0 percent.

Johnson has been a popular request on the offensive coordinator circuit and may have his choice of jobs. Of the teams who still have jobs available, he has also interviewed with the Saints and Steelers.