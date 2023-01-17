 Skip navigation
Top News

Buccaneers: Russell Gage has movement in all extremities, will undergo more tests on Tuesday

  
Published January 17, 2023 06:24 AM
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage suffered a scary injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, as he was carted off the field with a backboard and transported to a local hospital.

Tampa Bay shared a positive update on the receiver on Tuesday morning.

“After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Gage tried and was unable to get himself up on the field multiple times before he was placed on the backboard.

In his first year with Tampa Bay, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season.