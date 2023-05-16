 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Buccaneers sign C.J. Brewer

  
Published May 16, 2023 12:06 PM

The Buccaneers signed free agent defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brewer originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Bills in 2022.

He spent the 2022 season on Buffalo’s practice squad. The team elevated him twice, and he totaled two tackles on 29 defensive snaps.

The Bowdon, Georgia, native played collegiately at Coastal Carolina (2017-21). Brewer ranks eighth in school history with 230 total tackles and is tied for fifth with 16 career sacks.

The Bucs have Vita Vea, Greg Gaines and Deadrin Senat on the depth chart ahead of Brewer at the position.