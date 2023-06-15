Buccaneers sign Rodrigo Blankenship

Veteran kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s next NFL stop will be in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are signing Blankenship after working him out this week , according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blankenship had an up-and-down tenure with the Colts after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2020. He had a solid rookie season, but he played in just five games in 2021 because of a hip injury. He was then cut by the Colts after Week One of 2022 because he missed a field goal and put two kickoffs out of bounds in the opener. Blankenship then played two games for the Cardinals last season.

In January Blankenship had surgery for a torn muscle in his leg, but he’s now good to go. In training camp he’ll compete with Chase McLaughlin to be the Bucs’ kicker in 2023.