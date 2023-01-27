 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Bucs set to interview Shea Tierney for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2023 07:38 AM
Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has landed on the Buccaneers’ list of offensive coordinator candidates.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Tierney will interview for the vacancy that the Bucs created when they fired Byron Leftwich in the wake of their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Tierney just finished his first season with the Giants. He worked under Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the assistant quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama. He also spent three years as an analyst and intern with the Eagles early in his coaching career.

The Bucs have also interviewed Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for the opening.