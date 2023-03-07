Bucs are not expected to tag Jamel Dean

Cornerback Jamel Dean looks like he’s headed to free agency.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers are not expected to place the franchise tag on Dean before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so. Dean is No. 8 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents and is the highest-ranked cornerback.

It’s not a great surprise that the Bucs will pass on the tag. The team is currently well over the cap and are set to cut players like tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette as they try to get compliant by the start of the new league year on March 15.

Dean joined the Bucs as a 2019 third-round pick. He’s started 38 games, including 15 last season. Dean had 57 tackles and two interceptions for the Bucs in 2022.