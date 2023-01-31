Bucs complete interview with Shea Tierney

The Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview with Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Earlier Tuesday, the team interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

They have spoken to four other candidates in addition to Tierney and Monken. Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher are the others who have gotten interviews.

The Bucs are seeking to replace Byron Leftwich, whom they parted ways with on Jan. 19 after his four seasons on the job.

Tierney just finished his first season with the Giants. He worked under Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the assistant quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama. He also spent three years as an analyst and intern with the Eagles early in his coaching career.