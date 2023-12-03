Bucs lead Panthers 7-3 at halftime

The Buccaners-Panthers game is going as you would expect.

On a rainy day in Tampa, the teams combined for 10 points, 272 yards, one turnover, eight punts and eight penalties in the first half. They are a combined 5-for-16 on third down.

The Bucs lead 7-3 in the Panthers’ first game without Frank Reich as their head coach.

Bucs running back Rachaad White scored the only touchdown on a 1-yard run with 6:08 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers scored on a 23-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro after stalling at the Tampa Bay 5.

The Bucs have 142 yards, 12 more than the Panthers, with Baker Mayfield going 8-of-17 for 89 yards and an interception. Mike Evans has four catches for 69 yards.

Bryce Young has completed 8 of 15 passes for 66 yards, and Chubba Hubbard has rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries.

The Bucs are using safety Ryan Neal at inside linebacker with Lavonte David (groin), Devin White (foot) and SirVocea Dennis (illness) and KJ Britt now ruled out with a back injury.