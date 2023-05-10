 Skip navigation
Bucs OC Dave Canales: No need to rush any QB decisions

  
Published May 10, 2023 07:03 AM

The Buccaneers have been “really impressed ” with what they’ve seen from Baker Mayfield since signing him as a free agent this offseason, but they plan on having him compete for the starting quarterback job with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

According to offensive coordinator Dave Canales, that competition will not be an abbreviated one. While speaking about Mayfield on Wednesday, Canales said he “can feel the hunger that he has for wanting to reestablish himself as a starter,” but that he’s also interested to see what Trask can do after two years spent backing up Tom Brady.

“If Kyle would have had more opportunities , you know, I’d love to see what would happen to those,” Canales said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So I don’t think we need to rush to make any decisions.”

Canales came to Tampa from Seattle, so he has recent experience with a quarterback competition and the Bucs will be hoping that the payoff is similar to the one the Seahawks got from Geno Smith last year.