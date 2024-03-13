Bucs officially bid farewell to Shaq Barrett, thank him for his contributions

The Buccaneers made official their release of outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, the team announced Wednesday.

Barrett already has found a new home in Florida, agreeing to terms with the Dolphins.

The Bucs thanked Barrett for his contributions and wished him well as he departs for Miami.

“Shaq’s contributions to the Buccaneers both on and off the field these past five seasons have been extraordinary and he will be missed by many in and around the organization,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “His leadership, work ethic and dedication to the game have been unmatched, and the courage he displayed last season was truly inspirational. We are grateful for Shaq’s time here in Tampa and will always have a special place in our hearts for the Barrett family.”

Barrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, spent the past five seasons with the Bucs after starting his career with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Barrett was part of a Super Bowl-winning team with each club.

In 70 games, all starts, with the Bucs, Barrett totaled 249 tackles, 45 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. His 45 sacks rank fifth and his 15 forced fumbles rank fourth in franchise history.

“We are extremely thankful for everything Shaq brought to our organization over the last five years,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said in a statement. “He was an impactful player and a tremendous person, who was a key part of the successes we have had here. These are always difficult decisions, but this one was that much harder due to the special feelings we have for Shaq, Jordanna and the Barrett family. I wish them the best as they move forward.”