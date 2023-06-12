 Skip navigation
Bucs will wear creamsicle uniforms in Week 6

  
Published June 12, 2023 06:34 AM
The Buccaneers announced earlier this year that they would be dusting off their creamsicle uniforms during the 2023 season and Monday brought word of when the throwbacks will be back in use.

The team will wear the orange-and-white duds when they host the Lions on Sunday, October 15 in Week Six. It will be the first time since 2012 that they will wear the uniforms that were their main option from their inaugural season in 1976 until 1996.

In addition to the throwback uniforms, the Bucs will also be bringing back their “Bucco Bruce” helmets.

“This is more than a throwback game; it is a celebration of our legacy and some of the great moments and players that make our story so special to our fans,” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement.

The team said that they will also be paying homage to their original home by using retro field stencils, stadium bunting, and video board assets to make Raymond James Stadium resemble Tampa Stadium.