nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Budda Baker “working on some things,” didn’t practice Tuesday

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:45 AM
June 12, 2023 01:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Arizona Cardinals' top non-quarterbacks of the 21st century, headlined by Chandler Jones.

Safety Budda Baker made his first appearance at the Cardinals offseason program when he reported for the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, but his first practice session of 2023 will have to wait.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that Baker is “working on some things ” by way of explaining why Baker did not take part in the team’s practice on Tuesday. Gannon said that it has not been determined if he will participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Baker did not come to the team’s voluntary workouts after asking to be traded. General Manager Monti Ossenfort said that the team will continue to keep “our discussions and line of communication open ” with Baker and Gannon said that Baker has “a smile on his face” on Tuesday.

Baker has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Cardinals and he is signed through the 2024 season.